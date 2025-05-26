 North's officials mourn death of ex-Vietnamese President Luong at embassy in Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North's officials mourn death of ex-Vietnamese President Luong at embassy in Pyongyang

Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:56
North Korean officials are seen paying respects to former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pyongyang on May 26. [YONHAP]

North Korean officials are seen paying respects to former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pyongyang on May 26. [YONHAP]

 
A group of North Korean officials visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Pyongyang to mourn the death of former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong, the North's state media reported Monday.
 
Officials from the Foreign Ministry, the external economic relations ministry and a diplomatic affairs unit paid the condolence visit the previous day to mourn the death of the former president, who contributed to the development of bilateral ties, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
Luong died Tuesday at the age of 88. While in office, he traveled to North Korea in May 2002 to hold a summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the first visit to the North by a Vietnamese president in 45 years.
 
The two countries are marking the 75th anniversary of establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1950 by designating 2025 as a year of friendship.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Vietnam Tran Duc Luong

More in North Korea

North's officials mourn death of ex-Vietnamese President Luong at embassy in Pyongyang

North Korea says damaged destroyer under repair

North Korea’s failed warship launch underscores its urgent bid for naval power

North Korea urges United States to stop military threats

North Korean officials detained in probe into warship accident

Related Stories

North Korea and Vietnam mark 75 years of ties, declare 2025 a friendship year

Lessons from Afghanistan

Korea to share railway construction expertise with Vietnam

Foreign Minister Cho to visit Vietnam for talks on green growth

Korea, Vietnam bolster economic cooperation, sign 22 MOUs at business forum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)