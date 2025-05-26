North's officials mourn death of ex-Vietnamese President Luong at embassy in Pyongyang

A group of North Korean officials visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Pyongyang to mourn the death of former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong, the North's state media reported Monday.Officials from the Foreign Ministry, the external economic relations ministry and a diplomatic affairs unit paid the condolence visit the previous day to mourn the death of the former president, who contributed to the development of bilateral ties, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Luong died Tuesday at the age of 88. While in office, he traveled to North Korea in May 2002 to hold a summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the first visit to the North by a Vietnamese president in 45 years.The two countries are marking the 75th anniversary of establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1950 by designating 2025 as a year of friendship.Yonhap