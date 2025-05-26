Security concerns behind North's objection to Unesco Geopark status for South's islands

Security concerns have been cited as the reason behind North Korea's objection to a Unesco Global Geopark designation for a group of South Korean western border islands, diplomatic sources said Monday.North Korea cited "security reasons" when it filed an objection with Unesco earlier this month to the agency's consideration of the Baengnyeong, Daecheong and Socheong islands for Unesco Global Geopark status, according to the sources.In November, the Incheon city government submitted the islands just south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) — the de facto maritime border with North Korea — for consideration as a Unesco Global Geopark.The regional government later said North Korea had filed a written objection on May 19, resulting in a halt to the designation process.The sources said North Korea's latest action was confirmed informally, suggesting it may take more time for the South Korean government to receive an official notice from Unesco, as the process requires the complainant's consent.North Korea's objection is likely tied to its refusal to recognize the NLL as the inter-Korean maritime border. The country has long demanded the sea boundary be redrawn farther south.International recognition of the border islands as a Unesco Global Geopark within South Korean territory could, from North Korea's perspective, negatively affect its border claim.Unesco halts all scientific assessments of candidate sites when an objection is raised and requires the member states in question to resolve the issue among themselves.Yonhap