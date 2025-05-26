 Former President Yoon silent as he arrives at court for 5th hearing of martial law trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Former President Yoon silent as he arrives at court for 5th hearing of martial law trial

Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:59
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 26 for the fifth hearing on charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of power by obstructing the exercise of rights. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on trial for charges of insurrection, remained silent once again as he appeared at court on Monday for his fifth hearing.
 
Since the third hearing, Yoon has entered the courtroom through the main ground-level entrance instead of the underground parking lot, but he has not responded to any questions from the press.
 

The Seoul Central District Court began the fifth trial session for Yoon’s charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his authority by obstructing the exercise of rights at 10:15 a.m.
 
Yoon appeared for the hearing around 9:55 a.m., wearing a dark navy suit and a wine-colored tie, similar to his outfit from the previous week.
 
He did not respond to questions from reporters such as, “Do you have anything to say to the public ahead of the presidential election?,” “Do you still refuse to apologize for the illegal martial law?,” “What is your opinion on the prosecution’s request for a search warrant on the secret phone server?” and “Why did you watch the election fraud film?”
 
Yoon proceeded directly into the courtroom through the west entrance of the court.
 
In this session, Brigadier General Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade, is scheduled to testify as a witness regarding the circumstances under which special forces were deployed to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law.
 

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law Insurrection Korea



