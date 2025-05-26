'It is desirable for the minister of national defense to be a civilian,' Lee Jae-myung says
Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:38
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Monday that “it is desirable for the minister of national defense to be a civilian.
“All developed countries are pursuing civilian oversight in defense,” Lee told reporters when asked about concrete measures to strengthen civilian control over the military after a student forum at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Monday.
“However, positions at the vice-minister level or lower can be handled flexibly — active-duty personnel for operational command and a mix for administrative matters,” Lee added. “I hope we don’t approach this in an extreme either-or way.”
Addressing his campaign pledge to maintain conscription while allowing draftees to choose between “conscripted soldiers” and “technology-intensive combat noncommissioned officers (NCOs),” Lee said, “Of course, conscription remains the foundation,” adding, “If we switch to a volunteer system, won’t wealthy or powerful people avoid service?
“Currently, conscription obligations are lifted if one becomes a professional soldier,” Lee explained. “But our idea is not to replace conscription with professional service — rather, whether someone enters through conscription or as a combat NCO, they can later transition into a career soldier after completing their term.”
On whether he would pursue a North-South summit if elected president, Lee said, “It’s something that absolutely should be done, but I’m not sure whether it will be possible,” predicting, “It would be very difficult under the current circumstances.
“Just as we hold summits with the U.S. or neighboring countries, there’s no reason not to do so with North Korea,” Lee said. “We should prepare for it and make it possible.
“Since U.S. President Donald Trump is openly declaring his intent to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, if a summit does happen, we should support and cooperate with it to ensure its success,” Lee urged. “There will inevitably be a role for us in the process.”
He addressed concerns that South Korea might be sidelined, saying, “There are worries we’ll be sacrificed to so-called America-North Korea talks excluding the South, but I don’t think that will happen.
“If U.S.-North Korea talks are successful and lead to concrete measures, support programs will be essential and financially burdensome for the North,” Lee said. “Would the U.S., which prioritizes its own interests, take on the full cost? There’s no need or possibility to bypass the South Korean government, since this involves the Korean Peninsula.”
In response to a question suggesting a conflict between South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation and inter-Korean relations, Lee said, “The Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation are vital pillars, but they must operate in a way that supports peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Korea’s national interest,” adding, “They are not contradictory.”
On the North Korean nuclear issue, Lee said, “It’s neither realistic nor desirable for us to arm ourselves with nuclear weapons. We must aim to freeze and ultimately denuclearize the North,” stressing that while the U.S. plays a key role, China and Russia also have a part to play. “We need to manage our relationships with all neighboring countries well.
“While strong deterrence is necessary in the process of easing tension and building a peace regime on the Peninsula, the true ability lies in finding a path for dialogue, communication, and coexistence,” Lee said.
Regarding South Korea-Japan relations, Lee stated, “Rather than choosing between being pro-Japan or anti-Japan, we should approach it wisely,” and stressed the principles of the Kim-Obuchi Joint Declaration, which advocated facing the past honestly while working toward a future-oriented relationship.
“On territorial and historical issues, we must respond based on principle and clearly maintain the position that Japan should learn from Germany,” Lee argued. “For security, economic, social and cultural matters, a forward-looking approach is needed.”
