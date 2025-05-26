Lee Jae-myung pledges to restore inter-Korean hotline, strengthen U.S. alliance
Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:09
Liberal presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged to restore the South-North Korean hotline if elected president.
“Based on a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance, I will pursue pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests,” said Lee on Monday in a Facebook post, detailing his diplomacy and foreign affairs policies.
“I will restore the foundation of trust of the South Korea-U.S. alliance damaged by the illegal martial law declaration and develop it into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance.”
In the post, Lee laid out his plans regarding South Korea's relationship with major partners as well as adversaries.
“I will solidify South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation,” Lee wrote. "Japan is an important cooperation partner. I will respond to historical and territorial issues based on principles, while taking a forward-looking and future-oriented stance in the social, cultural and economic spheres to build a consistent and solid foundation for Seoul-Tokyo relations.”
“China is an important trading partner and has an impact on the security of the Korean Peninsula,” Lee continued. “I will manage the South Korea-China relationship, which reached its worst state under the previous administration, in a stable manner.”
“U.S.-Russia relations and the war in Ukraine are entering a new phase,” Lee also wrote. “I will handle South Korea-Russia relations from a national interest perspective, contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction and pursue practical diplomacy that benefits the security of the Korean Peninsula and Korean businesses.”
Regarding North Korea, Lee promised "a peaceful Korean Peninsula based on tension reduction and denuclearization."
“The North Korean denuclearization process has long been stalled,” Lee said. “North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities are growing daily. We can no longer leave this unchecked. To achieve real progress on peace in the Korean Peninsula and the North Korean nuclear issue, I will closely cooperate with our ally, the United States, and pursue a multilayered framework of cooperation with the international community.”
“To revitalize the economy and stabilize people’s livelihoods, we must resolve the 'Korea risk,'” Lee said, dubbing the security threat that South Korea has due to its cease-fire status with North Korea.
“I will work to restore inter-Korean communication channels, such as military hotlines, to mutually stop tension-provoking acts and manage the situation stably.”
Lee's North Korean policies will be based on "mutually beneficial inter-Korean dialogue and exchange that resonates with the public," according to the post.
“I will also focus on humanitarian support and institutional improvements for South Koreans suffering from the division, such as separated families, abductees, prisoners of war and North Korean defectors," he said. "I will strive to improve the human rights of North Korean residents in a practical manner.”
He emphasized that “North Korea policy should not become a political tool.”
“Only peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula must be considered. I will create it together with the people through social dialogue.”
On defense and security, Lee said, “Strengthening defense capabilities is central to security,” and added, “Based on the solid South Korea-U.S. joint defense posture, I will enhance the South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence system and the three-axis defense system, and solidify readiness against North Korea’s asymmetrical threats.”
“I will restore the prestige of the Korean Armed Forces damaged by illegal martial law and regain public trust,” Lee concluded. “Never again should the military be mobilized for unconstitutional and illegal political coups. I will strengthen civilian control and reform the military personnel system.”
