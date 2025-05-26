Military court to begin trial of seven ex-commanders over alleged martial law involvement

A military court will begin a trial next week on the former commander of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group and six other soldiers over their alleged involvement in the failed Dec. 3 martial law imposition, the military said Monday.The first hearing for the trial of the seven officers, who have been placed on compulsory leave of absence, will take place at the central regional military court on June 5, according to the military.Among the soldiers facing trial are Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, former commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Park Heon-su, head of the ministry's criminal investigation command.All of them have been indicted on charges of involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid. Of them, Park has since been excluded from his duties, while the rest have been dismissed from their posts.The move retained the affected officers as servicemen, enabling the military to potentially take disciplinary measures in the event they are found guilty in court.A trial on five key former commanders, including former martial law commander Park An-su, over their alleged involvement in martial law operations is also underway at the same court.Yonhap