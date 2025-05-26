Seoul mayor questioned by prosecutors Sunday on corruption allegations

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon appeared before prosecutors earlier this week to be questioned about allegations of corruption surrounding his ties with self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun, his aide said Monday.Oh underwent questioning by prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Sunday to cooperate with their investigation into the Myung case, according to Lee Jong-hyun, a mayoral public communications aide.The questioning began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m., Lee said, expressing hope that it will serve as an opportunity to correct falsehoods, exaggerations and distortions.Prosecutors' questioning of Oh came after their raid on his office and residence in late March.The prosecution has been looking into the suspicion that Kim Han-jung, a businessman known to be a supporter of Oh, asked the Future Korea Research Institute, a polling company effectively operated by Myung, to conduct 13 unpublished opinion polls during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election campaign and paid 33 million won ($22,650) in polling costs on behalf of the Seoul mayor.Yonhap