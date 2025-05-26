 Cargo ship collides with fishing boat off Gunsan coast
Cargo ship collides with fishing boat off Gunsan coast

Published: 26 May. 2025, 14:41
A cargo ship, left, and a fishing boat remain lodged together after a collision on May 26. [COAST GUARD]

A cargo ship, left, and a fishing boat remain lodged together after a collision on May 26. [COAST GUARD]

 
A cargo ship and a fishing boat off the coast of Gunsan, North Jeolla, collided early Monday. 
 
A 44,000-ton cargo ship carrying 19 crew members collided with a 22-ton fishing boat carrying six crew members in waters 11 kilometers (6.84 miles) southeast of Eocheong Island, Gunsan, at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Gunsan Coast Guard.
 

The accident damaged part of the portside bow of the cargo ship. No injuries were reported.
 
When the Coast Guard arrived, the bow of the fishing boat had lodged deep into the portside bow of the cargo ship, making movement impossible.
 
The Coast Guard connected a tow line to the rear of the fishing boat, separated the two vessels and guided them to port.
 
The fishing boat had departed from Daecheon Port in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, earlier that morning to begin operations, and the accident occurred because the captain failed to properly operate the autopilot system.
 
During the investigation, the Coast Guard confirmed that one more person was on board the fishing boat than was listed on the crew manifest and plans to conduct a further investigation.
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
