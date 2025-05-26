 Individual referred to prosecutors over selling fake baseball tickets for sold-out Hanwha Eagles games
Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:34
Fans watch the KBO game between the Hanwha Eagles and Lotte Giants at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon on May 25. [YONHAP]

A 31-year-old suspect was referred to prosecutors for allegedly defrauding 12 people of approximately 11.2 million won ($8,200) by falsely offering baseball tickets for sale during a string of sold-out games for the Hanwha Eagles. 
 
The Daejeon Jungbu Police Precinct said on Monday it had transferred the case to the prosecution. 
 

The suspect posted fraudulent listings on secondhand market platforms and online communities, offering baseball game tickets, gift certificates and virtual game currency between February 2024 to March this year. 
 
Authorities arrested the suspect at their residence on May 17 after receiving reports from victims. Police confirmed the suspect had six prior fraud convictions.
 
Investigators said the suspect took advantage of the growing online secondhand market, which facilitates remote, low-verification transactions. 
 
The suspect focused on ticket scams during a streak of sellouts at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, where the Eagles reached 21 straight sold-out home games on Sunday.
 
The suspect reportedly admitted to carrying out the scheme to pay monthly rent and cover living expenses, citing the lack of a steady job.
 
“When buying items online, we strongly recommend using escrow accounts provided by platforms,” a police official said. “If direct transfers are necessary, check the account or phone number on Cyber Cop or TheCheat to verify whether it is linked to past fraud. Report any cases to police.”
 
The Eagles' strong performance this season and their newly opened stadium have drawn high attendance. 


