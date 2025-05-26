Police summons former ministers in insurrection investigation
Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:30
Police summoned Choi Sang-mok, former deputy prime minister for economic affairs, for questioning at noon on Monday.
The summon follows those of Han Duck-soo, former prime minister, and Lee Sang-min, former interior and safety minister at 10 a.m.
The special police investigation team has begun questioning all three who have been identified as suspects on charges of insurrection.
They each attended a Cabinet meeting held on Dec. 3 ahead of a planned declaration of martial law.
Police recently confirmed discrepancies between CCTV footage from the Cabinet meeting room and the corridor near the presidential office, which was obtained from the Presidential Security Service, and the suspects' statements.
A police official said investigators found inconsistencies between the three Cabinet members’ previous statements made to investigative agencies or the National Assembly and the CCTV footage, which prompted their being summoned for verification.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)