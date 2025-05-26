Former students remember late teacher in Jeju, call for protection against parents' harassment
Yoon ordered troops to 'drag out' lawmakers from Assembly, former army commander testifies at trial
Independence fighter's bust to remain at military academy after relocation row
Tiffany, Dior suffer data breaches — and report them weeks later
Sunny Monday in Seoul
It's 'Hangang River,' not 'Han River,' says Seoul gov't
Seoul's biggest summer festival to begin Friday
Seoul proposes speed limit for bikes to stop reckless cyclists
Hangang Night Tour to offer new river experience under moonlight
[WHY] The Han River's journey from laundry and fishing to Seoul's stress reliever
