 Teacher accused of murdering 8-year-old student requests psychiatric evaluation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Teacher accused of murdering 8-year-old student requests psychiatric evaluation

Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:38
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Mourners pay respects to Kim Ha-neul, a student who was murdered by an elementary school teacher at a school in Daejeon on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

Mourners pay respects to Kim Ha-neul, a student who was murdered by an elementary school teacher at a school in Daejeon on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

 
Elementary school teacher Myeong Jae-wan, who is on trial for murdering a student, has requested a psychiatric evaluation from the court.  
 
While Myeong admits to all charges, she claims that the crime was committed while she was suffering from depression. However, the victim’s family strongly opposed the request, arguing that Myeong is merely trying to reduce her sentence.
 

Related Article

 
The Daejeon District Court on Monday held the first trial for Myeong, who was charged under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Appearing in court with a short haircut, Myeong remained silent throughout the proceedings. Her attorney spoke on her behalf, expressing remorse and requesting the psychiatric assessment.
 
 
Crime planned in advance: Prosecutors
 
The prosecution stated that Myeong had been suffering from extreme anxiety, dissatisfaction with her husband and feelings of inferiority toward fellow teachers, which led to an identity crisis.  
 
Upon being advised by both the school and her husband to take medical leave, she allegedly began planning the crime.  
 
On Feb. 6, four days before the murder, Myeong assaulted another teacher and searched online for murder methods and tools using her phone and computer. On Feb. 10, the day of the crime, she bought a weapon and searched “killing elementary school student” on her phone.
 
Attorney Kim Sang-nam from YK Law Firm, representing Kim Ha-neul's family, speaks before the first trial of Kim's alleged killer Myeong Jae-wan in front of Daejeon District Court in Daejeon on May 26. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Attorney Kim Sang-nam from YK Law Firm, representing Kim Ha-neul's family, speaks before the first trial of Kim's alleged killer Myeong Jae-wan in front of Daejeon District Court in Daejeon on May 26. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Myeong had hidden a weapon in the school’s audiovisual room and looked for a victim, according to prosecutors. She then lured the 8-year-old victim, Kim Ha-neul, with the promise of a book, strangled her and stabbed her multiple times. Prosecutors asserted the crime was premeditated and that Myeong has a high risk of reoffending.
 
“We sincerely apologize to the bereaved family who lost a precious child,” Myeong’s defense attorney said during the first trial.
 
This was the first time Myeong expressed remorse since the crime occurred on Feb. 10.  
 
“The defendant fully acknowledges her heinous crime and believes she should be punished,” the attorney said. “However, we ask for consideration of her special mental condition.”
 
Mug shots of Myeong Jae-wan, 48, the teacher accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at an elementary school in Daejeon in February this year. [DAEJEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Mug shots of Myeong Jae-wan, 48, the teacher accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at an elementary school in Daejeon in February this year. [DAEJEON METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
 
Psychiatric evaluation required: Attorney
 
The lawyer emphasized that Myeong, once a model teacher, had suffered from depression and psychiatric disorders and had sought treatment.  
 
“The purpose of the psychiatric evaluation is not to seek a lighter sentence, but to determine the extent to which her mental illness and depression influenced the crime,” the attorney said.
 
Prosecutors countered that the evaluation is unnecessary, arguing that Myeong had been capable of daily life and had no cognitive impairments.
 
“She researched methods and bought tools in advance,” a prosecutor noted. “A specialist has already assessed her, and further testing is unnecessary.”
 
The court said it would decide at the next hearing whether a further psychiatric evaluation, electronic monitoring or probation supervision would be required. Accepting the victim family’s request, the court also approved their appearance as witnesses to give testimony.
 
Seol Dong-ho, Daejeon Metropolitan City superintendent of education, speaks during a National Assembly questioning on Kim Ha-neul's murder on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Seol Dong-ho, Daejeon Metropolitan City superintendent of education, speaks during a National Assembly questioning on Kim Ha-neul's murder on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
It’s all for a reduced sentence: Victim's family
 
Present at the hearing were the victim Kim Ha-neul’s parents, grandmother and acquaintances. The family wept before and during the 20-minute trial. Audible gasps were heard in the courtroom as Myeong entered.
 
Before the trial, Myeong submitted 27 letters of apology to the court. Kim’s family submitted a petition demanding the maximum penalty, and more than 3,500 members of the public from Daejeon also submitted petitions requesting the harshest punishment for Myeong.  
 
The next trial will take place at 10 a.m. on June 30 at the Daejeon District Court.
 
Myeong Jae-wan, the teacher accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at an elementary school in Daejeon in February, is seen in a police vehicle on March 7. [NEWS1]

Myeong Jae-wan, the teacher accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at an elementary school in Daejeon in February, is seen in a police vehicle on March 7. [NEWS1]

 
After the hearing, the victim’s legal representative expressed opposition to the psychiatric evaluation.  
 
“This request is hard to accept,” said attorney Kim Sang-nam from YK Law Firm. “The statutory penalties for this crime are either the death penalty or life imprisonment, so mitigation due to diminished mental capacity does not apply. The victim’s family demands only the death penalty.”
 
Meanwhile, on April 8, the Daejeon Office of Education held a disciplinary committee and decided to dismiss Myeong. Since she did not appeal, the decision became final. Having worked as an elementary school teacher for over 20 years, Myeong will now receive only 50 percent of her civil servant pension starting at age 62.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
tags Korea Daejeon stabbing elementary teacher murder

More in Social Affairs

Catching fishing boat ballots

Court grants bail to former Namyang Dairy chairman

61% of resigned medical trainees take up general practice ahead of recruitment deadline

Man sentenced to 18 months in prison for thefts of unattended items at Incheon airport

Teacher accused of murdering 8-year-old student requests psychiatric evaluation

Related Stories

Police mull disclosing identity of teacher suspected of fatally stabbing 7-year-old girl

Daejeon teacher to stand trial for 7-year-old's murder on April 28

Education authorities scramble to bolster student safety after 7-year-old's death

Teacher accused of killing 7-year-old student taken off ventilator, but questioning yet to restart

Prosecutors indict teacher accused of murdering 7-year-old student
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)