Egrets nest on Dongguk University campus in peak breeding season
Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:42
Egrets nesting in a wooded area on the WISE Campus of Dongguk University in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, are seen during their breeding season on May 25. These summer migratory birds typically arrive in Korea in spring and breed throughout the warmer months. May marks their peak nesting period, when they gather in colonies to lay eggs and raise chicks in quiet, elevated areas. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
