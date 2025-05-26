What a festival…
Published: 26 May. 2025, 20:00
With just one week remaining before the June 3 presidential election, candidates are intensifying their final campaign efforts. Though often described in Korea as a celebratory moment and the “festival” of democracy, this year’s election atmosphere has grown increasingly toxic, dominated by relentless negative campaigning and a flurry of lawsuits. Concerns are growing that meaningful policy debate is being crowded out under the current climate.[PARK YONG-SEOK]
