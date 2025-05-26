Building a culture of openness at university-based startups

As Korean society continues to evolve, so too do the core competencies expected in education. Companies today are moving away from large-scale recruitment and seeking individuals with hands-on experience. In turn, universities are being called upon to equip students not only with technical expertise but also with skills in problem-solving, assessment and the ability to define challenges in real-world contexts. In this shifting landscape, interest in entrepreneurship has grown significantly.When I first began helping a colleague launch a startup, my focus was on supporting passionate individuals with funding, business items and management guidance. Early mentoring efforts centered on market analysis, marketing, technological differentiation and protection, and general business practices. Although some ventures yielded visible outcomes, we ultimately fell short in building sustainable businesses. The limitations faced by small, independent teams hindered completeness and long-term viability.A turning point came during a visit to a startup accelerator in the Netherlands. I arrived on a demo day and observed more than 10 startup teams present their business models. Some even secured contracts with multinational companies on the spot. What stood out most was the openness of the workspace and the focus on a single theme. These entrepreneurs shared ideas freely and collaborated in a six-month program that produced well-developed outcomes. It was a stark contrast to the prevailing atmosphere back home, where confidentiality and protectionism were prioritized.The Dutch accelerator was focused on smart farming. Teams with diverse approaches to challenges in that domain worked side by side. According to the organizers, this thematic focus attracted buyers from relevant industries, leading to real-time discussions and contract signings. Compared to the typical model in Korea, which spreads support thinly across sectors, this approach offered greater depth — enhancing mentor quality, engaging the right experts and drawing active interest from potential buyers. It proved to be a cost-effective and impact-driven model.I later observed a similar trend in Vietnam. A major commercial bank had converted two floors of its headquarters into a dedicated space for about 30 fintech startups. The technologies were not far behind those in Korea, but what impressed me was the collaboration and competition among companies with similar offerings. That visit impressed upon me the value of hands-on experience in a shared environment focused on solving specific problems.Today, particularly in universities, we need to rethink how we support student-led startups. Few recent graduates have the kind of experience companies seek, but startup programs can offer them practical exposure and a pathway to develop job-related competencies. For this to work, students need access to professional-level projects and environments where they can commit their full energy over an extended period.Entrepreneurship also serves as a framework for defining and solving problems in one’s own way. Too often, students pursue a single idea without connecting it to a real issue. To address this, my university’s interdisciplinary innovation program has introduced “living labs” into the curriculum. These labs pair students with actual users over the course of a semester, helping them define problems, propose solutions and revise their work based on feedback. The process fosters key skills in analysis, evaluation and refinement.In a rapidly changing world, fostering entrepreneurial skills is crucial not only for individual growth but also for enhancing the dynamism of our industries. The need for startup-driven innovation is greater than ever, and it must be accompanied by a shift in our collective mindset. Developing the capacity to support such efforts is a societal task. If we embrace these changes and continue to adapt, we may well be on the verge of another leap forward.