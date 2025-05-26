Monday's fortune: Joy, luck and lightness ahead
Published: 26 May. 2025, 14:50
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships, and emotional energy
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these for better fortune
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Life may overflow with joy today.
🔹 Take pride in the years you’ve lived.
🔹 A day that reminds you what it means to feel alive.
🔹 Each day is the best when lived fully.
🔹 Laughter and lightness will bloom in your life.
🔹 Fortune may walk right beside you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes, “good” is good enough.
🔹 Offer help or share your wisdom.
🔹 Open your heart wide today.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Go on an outing or dine out with family.
🔹 Catch a movie or enjoy a live performance.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 You may feel torn between curiosity and caution.
🔹 Even if things bother you, hold back on nagging.
🔹 Avoid tasks that require heavy physical effort.
🔹 Don’t overwork or overdrink.
🔹 Others may not share your viewpoint.
🔹 Expectations may fall short—adjust as needed.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay a step removed—observe, don’t interfere.
🔹 Let your children make their own choices.
🔹 Choose simplicity and let go of excess.
🔹 Don't confuse guidance with nagging.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Character and ability matter more than looks.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Reminisce and share stories of the past.
🔹 Live the day giving more than receiving.
🔹 No parent can win against a child’s will.
🔹 Mutual support is a part of human nature.
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise.
🔹 Budget may stretch beyond your plans.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Financial luck may be on your side.
🔹 A good meal may come your way.
🔹 You might be treated or host a treat.
🔹 Don’t delay what can be done today.
🔹 Though tired, your heart will feel light.
🔹 Enjoyable spending may lift your spirits.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Spending comes with rewards today.
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile investment.
🔹 Expect good news or a joyful reunion.
🔹 Go on a family outing or a couples’ date.
🔹 Shop or dive into a beloved hobby.
🔹 Your social relationships may blossom.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 You might hear from relatives.
🔹 An outing may be in your stars.
🔹 Saving is good—but spending wisely is better.
🔹 Balanced spending enriches life.
🔹 You may achieve partial success today.
🔹 Take in a movie or a performance.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A harmonious home is the root of all joy.
🔹 Expect a lively household today.
🔹 Everything may fall perfectly into place.
🔹 Gather others for a happy moment.
🔹 You're the center of attention.
🔹 Your heart and others’ may beat as one.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Many branches catch more wind—and bear more fruit.
🔹 Give generously without seeking credit.
🔹 Let go to make room for new things.
🔹 Avoid perfectionism—focus on your capabilities.
🔹 The grass may look greener elsewhere.
🔹 Embrace your own pride and confidence.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 East
🔹 Walk a middle path when caught between sides.
🔹 Delegate—don't micromanage.
🔹 Don’t waste what's still of use.
🔹 Have faith and let time do its work.
🔹 Blue tones may bring calm and clarity.
🔹 Wear something comfortable for movement.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Luck may smile broadly on you today.
🔹 You may feel blessed from all directions.
🔹 Even fate seems to be on your side.
🔹 It's okay to brag about your family.
🔹 Your efforts bring rewards and meaning.
🔹 Expect a gift or some surprise money.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
