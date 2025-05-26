조규성, 단 1분도 뛰지 못하고 이번 시즌 마무리할 수도
Published: 26 May. 2025, 09:32
FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung may end season without a single minute of play
Friday, May 23, 2025
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung could end the 2024-25 season with zero appearances due to his long-term knee injury.
appearance: (경기) 출전
long-term: 장기적인
FC미트윌란 공격수 조규성이 장기 무릎 부상으로 2024~2025시즌을 한 경기도 뛰지 못한 채 마칠 가능성이 있다.
FC Midtjylland have one more fixture to play this campaign against Randers on Sunday, but neither the club nor the player has indicated as of Wednesday whether he will be available for the season finale.
fixture: 경기
finale: 마지막 경기, 마무리
FC미트윌란은 이번 시즌 마지막 경기로 일요일 (5월 25일) 라네르스를 상대로 한 경기를 남겨두고 있지만, 수요일 (5월 21일) 기준 구단과 조규성 모두 시즌 최종전 출전이 가능할 지에 대해 밝히지 않았다.
Cho, 27, sustained the knee injury in July last year and has not featured in any match since his last appearance for the club on May 26, 2024, last season.
sustain: (피해 등을) 당하다, 입다
feature: 출전하다
27세 조규성은 지난해 7월 무릎 부상을 당했으며, 2024년 5월 26일 마지막 경기에 출전한 이후로 단 한 경기도 나서지 못하고 있다.
The Midtjylland forward shared the latest update in his life on March 31 with a picture of him posing with a Louis Vuitton backpack while standing.
pose: 포즈를 취하다
그는 3월 31일 루이비통 백팩을 메고 선 채로 포즈를 취한 사진을 올리며 자신의 최근 근황을 전했다.
But he did not provide any news on how much recovery progress he has made and when he expects to return to action.
progress: 진전
return to action: (경기에) 복귀하다
하지만 그는 회복 경과나 복귀 시점에 대해서는 아무런 언급도 하지 않았다.
Cho rose to prominence by becoming the first Korean player to score a brace at the World Cup during a group stage match against Ghana at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which put him on the radar of European teams.
rise to prominence: 두각을 드러내다
brace: 멀티골 (한 선수가 한 경기에서 두골을 넣는 일)
on the radar: 관심을 끄는
조규성은 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 가나전에서 한국 선수 최초로 월드컵 한 경기에서 멀티 골을 기록하며 두각을 드러냈고, 유럽팀들의 관심을 받기 시작했다.
He embarked on his overseas career by joining FC Midtjylland in July 2023 from K League 1 team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors ahead of the 2023-24 season, during which he picked up 13 goals and four assists across 37 appearances and won the Danish Superliga.
embark on: ~에 나서다
pick up: 기록하다
그는 2023~2024시즌을 앞둔 2023년 7월, K리그1 팀 전북현대모터스에서 미트윌란으로 이적하며 유럽 무대에 진출했다. 그는 그 시즌 37경기에서 13골 4도움을 기록하며 덴마크 수페르리가 우승을 차지했다.
Cho also made more caps after the World Cup, but he demonstrated rather unimpressive performances at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and did not receive a call-up after a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Thailand on March 26, 2024.
cap: 국가대표팀 출전 횟수
call-up: 소집
qualifier: 예선전
조규성은 월드컵 이후에도 국가대표로 출전했지만, 2023 AFC 아시안컵에서는 그다지 인상적이지 않은 활약을 보였고, 2024년 3월 26일 태국과의 2026년 월드컵 예선 이후로는 대표팀에 소집되지 않았다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
