Hwang Ui-jo helps Alanyaspor avoid relegation with goal and assist
Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:28
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo recorded one goal and one assist in a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor on Sunday, helping secure his club’s survival in the Turkish Super Lig with one game remaining.
Hwang opened the scoring in the 38th minute at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium and assisted Yusuf Ozdemir two minutes later. Konyaspor’s Mehmet Umut Nayir pulled one back in the 52nd minute, but Alanyaspor held on to seal the win.
With the victory, Alanyaspor secured a 15th-place finish in the 19-team league, ensuring their place in the top flight next season. The club now has 42 points, five clear of 16th-place Bodrum, who remain in the relegation zone with only one match left.
Hwang’s future at Alanyaspor remains uncertain. The 32-year-old has not yet renewed his contract, which is set to expire on June 30.
The striker’s career has faced setbacks in recent years, partly due to controversy surrounding allegations that he had filmed sexual encounters without consent. The case emerged after an unidentified Instagram user shared explicit videos in 2023, accusing Hwang of illegal filming.
In 2024, police identified the Instagram user as his sister-in-law, who was later sentenced to three years in prison for leaking the videos and blackmailing Hwang. In February, Hwang received a one-year suspended sentence in connection with the case.
Despite the controversy, he has continued playing for Alanyaspor, tallying seven goals and three assists in 32 appearances as of Monday.
Hwang, who has 62 international caps, has not been called up to the Korean national team since 2023, after the KFA suspended him from selection. The suspension remains in effect.
