Hyundai Motor becomes main sponsor of Asean men's football championship

Hyundai Motor on Monday forged a partnership with the Asean Football Federation (AFF) to become the main sponsor of Southeast Asia's premier men's national football tournament, the company said.The Korean automaker said it had signed a sponsorship agreement with the AFF at the company's Indonesia plant in Bekasi, West Java. Under the agreement, the biennial regional tournament of AFF will be renamed Asean Hyundai Cup starting in 2026.The tournament, formerly known as the Asean Championship, has undergone several title changes based on sponsorship agreements, including the Tiger Cup, Suzuki Cup and most recently the Mitsubishi Electric Cup.In addition to the Asean Hyundai Cup, Hyundai will sponsor three other regional tournaments from 2025 to 2029: the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup, the Asean Women's MSIG Serenity Cup and the Asean U-23 Championship.Hyundai Motor first began sponsorships in the realm of global football with the FIFA World Cup in 1999. Most recently, it became an official partner of Copa Libertadores, South America's top-tier club competition.To mark the launch of the partnership, Hyundai Motor also unveiled the Hyundai Kids Mobile Library, an electric bus converted into a mobile library, reinforcing the company's community engagement efforts in Southeast Asia.“This sponsorship is a meaningful step that aligns with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and supports sustainable growth through sports partnerships,” said Kim Sung-nam, head of Hyundai Motor's Southeast Asia business division. “We will continue to promote positive change in Southeast Asia through diverse community-based initiatives.”YONHAP