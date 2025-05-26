Jeon Jin-woo earns first call-up to Korea's national team
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Jeon Jin-woo received his first call-up to the Korean national team on Monday ahead of the June international break on the back of his top scorer performance in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season.
Jeon made it onto the 26-member roster announced by manager Hong Myung-bo for Korea’s final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait.
Jeon has scored 10 goals across 15 K League 1 fixtures and contributed half of Jeonbuk’s goal tally so far this season.
Jeon joins Europe-based regular picks including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Son Heung-min, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Hee-chan, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung and Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom.
Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae did not make it onto the roster due to ongoing Achilles problems.
The defensive lineup features Sharjah FC’s Cho Yu-min, Khorfakkan FC’s Kwon Kyung-won, FC Midtjylland’s Lee Han-beom, FC Seoul’s Kim Ju-sung and Choi Jun, Gimcheon Sangmu’s Park Seung-wook and Cho Hyun-taek, Red Star Belgrade’s Seol Young-woo and Pohang Steelers' Lee Tae-seok.
Over in the midfield, Al Ain’s Park Yong-woo, Jeonbuk’s Park Jin-seob and Kim Jin-gyu, Khorfakkan’s Won Du-jae, FC Seoul’s Moon Seon-min and Celtic’s Yang Hyun-jun join the Europe-based regular picks.
Up front, KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu and FC Machida Zelvia forward Oh Se-hun made the cut again, but Daejeon Hana Citizen’s Joo Min-kyu did not.
Three goalkeepers — Ulsan HD’s Jo Hyeon-woo, Gimcheon’s Kim Dong-heon and Daejeon’s Lee Chang-geyn — complete the squad.
The Taeguk Warriors can qualify for their 11th straight World Cup if they earn just one point from their penultimate qualifier against Iraq on June 5.
Korea sits on top with 16 points, three points clear of No. 2 Jordan and four points above No. 3 Iraq in Group B. The top two countries from each group book direct tickets to the 2026 World Cup.
Korea will play an away match against Iraq before hosting their final qualifier against Kuwait at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on June 10.
