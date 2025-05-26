Son Heung-min sidelined as Spurs end Premier League season with 4-1 loss to Brighton
Published: 26 May. 2025, 09:10 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 10:36
With its Korean captain Son Heung-min sidelined due to injury, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a crushing defeat in its final Premier League match of the season on Sunday.
On Sunday, Tottenham lost 4-1 to Brighton at home in the final fixture of the 2024–25 Premier League season, held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Son, who had helped his team win the UEFA Europa League title on Wednesday, was excluded from the squad due to the lingering effects of a foot injury. He watched the match from the stands wearing a black jacket.
Tottenham took the lead in the 17th minute with a penalty goal by Dominic Solanke. However, they conceded two goals to Jack Hinshelwood in the sixth and 20th minutes of the second half, both from corner kicks. In the 43rd minute of the second half, Matt O’Riley scored a penalty to make it 3-1, and in injury time, Diago Gomes sealed the game with a long-range strike.
Tottenham finished the season with 11 wins, five draws and 22 losses, with a total of 38 points, ranking 17th out of 20 teams — just above the relegation zone. The 22 losses marked the most in a single season in club history.
Son finished the season with seven goals and nine assists in the league, with 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, thus ending his streak of eight consecutive seasons with double-digit goals since 2016. After the match, Son appeared at the club's victory celebration holding the Europa League trophy.
Despite finishing 17th, Tottenham qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League thanks to their Europa League win. Starting next season, the top five Premier League teams will qualify for the Champions League.
Liverpool, with 84 points and Arsenal with 74 points had already secured the top two spots. Manchester City, placing third with 71 points, Chelsea placing fourth with 69 points and Newcastle United placing fifth with 66 points also secured Champions League spots.
City beat Fulham 2-0, Chelsea edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 and although Newcastle lost 1-0 to Everton, they claimed fifth place.
Newcastle had the same points as sixth-place Aston Villa but ranked higher on goal difference. Villa lost their final match 2-0 to Manchester United and will go to the Europa League. Nottingham, with 65 points, also lost to Chelsea and finished seventh, qualifying for the Conference League.
On Wednesday, Spurs beat Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, ending a 17-year-long trophy drought.
Captain Son was visibly moved as he shared tears of joy.
"Seventeen years, nobody has done it — so today, with these amazing players, we're probably legends of the club,” Son said. “This is what I've always dreamed of. Today is the day it happened. I’m the happiest man in the world."
Despite the UEFA Europa League victory, it remains uncertain whether Son will stay with Spurs. In January, Tottenham triggered a one-year extension clause instead of offering Son a long-term contract. Their current deal now only runs until June of next year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)