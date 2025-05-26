China sweeps singles titles at world table tennis championships

China swept the singles titles at the world table tennis championships again, with Wang Chuqin securing a dominant 4-1 victory over Hugo Calderano in the men's final and Sun Yingsha retaining the women's crown on Sunday.World number one Sun overcame a stubborn challenge from Wang Manyu, outwitting the world number two in a thrilling final to clinch gold with a 4-3 victory in Doha.Former champion Manyu, who beat Sun in the 2021 final, fought back from two games down and saved four championship points to take the contest down to the wire."We have played each other many times since childhood. So every time we meet in the finals, it would be a tough match," Sun said.The 24-year-old started well, winning the first two games 11-6, 12-10. Manyu bounced back to dominate the next two games, and was a point away from winning the fifth but Sun saved the game point and took it 12-10.Sun quickly took a 10-6 lead in the sixth game, putting her a point away from winning the championship, but Manyu held her nerve to win the next three points.The defending champion pushed for victory with a forehand that Manyu barely got her paddle to, but the ball soared up high and nicked the table, putting Wang level at 10-10.Manyu seized the momentum to win the sixth game 13-11 and took a 3-0 lead in the decisive seventh."At that time my mentality fluctuated a little bit," Sun said.Sun, who had beaten Wang in nine of their previous 10 meetings, rallied to win the seventh game 11-7, however, to secure the title."Every day I fought hard... and I cherished each game. And I'm extremely happy I managed to stand till the last," Sun added.World number two Chuqin claimed his first singles gold at the World Championships, beating Calderano 4-1 to avenge his loss to the Brazilian at last month's World Cup.World number three Calderano, the first Brazilian to win the World Cup, was no match for Chuqin's speed as the Asian Cup winner forced Calderano onto the defensive."After losing [at] the World Cup, I fell into doubt, especially during my training," said Chuqin. "So I had a challenger's mindset."Chuqin, who lost the 2023 final to compatriot Fan Zhendong, took the first two games 12-10, 11-3, and although Calderano bounced back to win the third 11-4, the Chinese regained control to seal victory.Earlier, Japan won the men's doubles title for the first time in 64 years, with Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami edging out Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju and Kao Cheng-jui 3-2.China also won the women's doubles title as Manyu and Kuai Man defeated Sofia Polcanova and Bernadette Szocs in straight games.Reuters