 Trump says he'll delay a threatened 50% tariff on the European Union until July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says he'll delay a threatened 50% tariff on the European Union until July

Published: 26 May. 2025, 10:20
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Washington at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Washington at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will delay the implementation of a 50 percent tariff on goods from the European Union from June 1 until July 9 to buy time for negotiations with the bloc.
 
That agreement came after a call Sunday with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who had told Trump that she “wants to get down to serious negotiations,” according to the U.S. president’s retelling.
 

Related Article

 
“I told anybody that would listen, they have to do that,” Trump told reporters on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, as he prepared to return to Washington. Von der Leyen, Trump said, vowed to “rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”
 
In a social media post Friday, Trump had threatened to impose the 50 percent tariff on EU goods, complaining that the 27-member bloc had been “very difficult to deal with” on trade and that negotiations were “going nowhere.” Those tariffs would have kicked in starting June 1.
 
But the call with von der Leyen appeared to smooth over tensions, at least for now.
 
“I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so,” Trump said on Truth Social shortly after he spoke with reporters on Sunday evening.
 
For her part, Von der Leyen said the EU and the United States “share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship.”
 
“Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively,” she said. “To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”

AP
tags Trump Tariff European Union

More in World

Pope prays for Chinese Catholics to be in communion with Rome in first comments on thorny issues

Scientists have lost their jobs or grants in U.S. cuts. Foreign universities want to hire them.

China sweeps singles titles at world table tennis championships

Powell defends Federal Reserve in Princeton speech amid onslaught of attacks from Trump

Russia and Ukraine complete prisoner swap hours after Moscow launches major aerial assault

Related Stories

Revised port fee plan shields some U.S. exporters, vessel owners

EU leaders ponder response as major ally goes a bit rogue

Court rules in favor of the New York Times over texts between an EU chief and a pharma boss

European leaders want a say in talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. is brushing them off.

Trump says 'MAJOR TRADE DEAL' with key partner coming Thursday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)