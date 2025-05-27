Prices falling like tears: Onion wholesale half of last year's

Onions are displayed at a large supermarket in Seoul on May 27. With wholesale onion prices falling to half of last year’s levels, the government announced the previous day that it will purchase 30,000 tons to help stabilize supply. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the move is a preemptive measure in response to increased production of early and mid-season onions. Yields of early varieties are up 9.2 percent from last year, while mid-season output is expected to rise by 3.2 percent. [YONHAP]