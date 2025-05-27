 Acting president vows to provide support to Korea's aerospace industry
Acting president vows to provide support to Korea's aerospace industry

Published: 27 May. 2025, 17:00
Acting President Lee Ju-ho speaks during a ceremony at the Korea AeroSpace Administration in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on May 27 to mark the inaugural Aerospace Day. [NEWS1]

Acting President Lee Ju-ho said Tuesday the government will provide unsparing support to the aerospace industry.
 
Lee made the remark during a ceremony marking the inaugural Aerospace Day at the headquarters of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang. 
 

"The government will provide unsparing support to the bids investing in the future of the Republic of Korea's aerospace sector, with the Korea AeroSpace Administration at its center," he said.
 
"We will actively foster industries into aerospace clusters and lead new global standards in aerospace by developing core leading technologies, such as reusable launch vehicles and ultra high-definition satellites," he added.
 
Aerospace Day was established on May 27 last year to mark the launch of KASA.
 
Following the ceremony, Lee met with members of the aerospace industry, academia and research institutions to listen to the voices in the field.
 
Since last year, the Education Ministry has been supporting graduate-level aerospace students under a special program.
 
"Fostering aerospace talents is a key task that will determine our nation's technological sovereignty and future competitiveness," Lee said.
 

Yonhap
tags Lee Ju-ho Aerospace Korea AeroSpace Administration

