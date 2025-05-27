Doosan Enerbility secures $248 million in Saudi Arabia power plant deals
Published: 27 May. 2025, 10:57
- LIM JEONG-WON
Doosan Enerbility signed contracts to supply key equipment for two combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant expansion projects in Saudi Arabia, with a combined contract value of approximately 340 billion won ($248 million).
The company announced on Tuesday that it will deliver steam turbines and generators for the Ghazlan 2 Expansion and Hajar Expansion power plants, both located about 400 kilometers (248 miles) northeast of Riyadh.
Both plants were signed with an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) consortium comprising Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas and Egypt's Orascom Construction.
Each plant will have a generation capacity of 2,900 megawatts and is scheduled for phased construction through 2028. Under the agreements, Doosan Enerbility will supply two turbines and two generators for each site — one 650 megawatt unit and one 540 megawatt unit per plant.
“We have continued to win orders based on the trust and technological prowess we have built up in the Middle East for over 40 years,” said Sohn Seung-woo, head of the power service business group at Doosan Enerbility. “We will do our best to further increase customer trust through the timely delivery of high-quality products for this project and win follow-up orders for upcoming projects."
Over the past five years, Doosan Enerbility has secured 7.3 gigawatts of orders for ultra-large steam turbines for CCGT plants — 33.1 percent of the global total of 22.1 gigawatts. Of these, nine turbine units have been signed for Saudi Arabia since last year.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
