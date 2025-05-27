Hanwha Systems wins $40 million contract to develop radar for next-gen missile defense system
Published: 27 May. 2025, 11:12
Hanwha Systems said Tuesday it has been selected as the developer of a multifunction radar (MFR) prototype for Korea's next-generation long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) defense system.
The company said it has won a 54.7 billion won ($40 million) contract from the state-run Agency for Defense Development to develop an MFR prototype as part of the second phase of the L-SAM system upgrade.
An MFR is responsible for real-time detection, tracking of multiple incoming targets and missile guidance. The prototype will be equipped with high-precision functionalities to extend the detection and tracking range for ballistic missile threats, surpassing those of the current L-SAM system.
Hanwha Systems previously developed and supplied MFRs for the Cheongung and Cheongung-II systems. It is also the radar systems provider for the next-generation Korean destroyer KDDX and the homegrown KF-21 fighter jet.
"We are committed to developing world-class, high-performance radar solutions to help the Korean military respond effectively to evolving aerial threats," said Park Hyuk, head of Hanwha Systems' defense electronics division.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
