Hitejinro finds its flow in the Philippines, fueled by Hallyu and soju love

A combination of the Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, and expanded local sales networks has driven sales growth at Hitejnro Philippines in recent years, the company said at a recent media event.Hitejinro, Korea's leading beverage company, established its Philippine subsidiary in July 2019 to strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian country, where its soju products have been sold for 35 years.Sales have been rising due to growing demand for soju, a traditional Korean liquor made primarily with ethanol and water, among local consumers, particularly young Filipinos influenced by Korean pop culture."The Philippine soju market initially relied on the South Korean expatriate community, but in recent years, young Filipinos have become the main purchasing force," Hitejinro President Kim In-kyu said at a press event in Manila.He described it as a "very positive sign" for the company to expand in a market traditionally dominated by brandy, rum and gin.An increasing number of local consumers are choosing soju over the traditionally popular liquors in the Philippines to make a cocktail with juice or Yakult.Helped by such a trend, Hitejinro expects to post double-digit sales growth in the Philippines in 2025 for a second consecutive year, also boosted by broader distribution partnerships.The company works with two major local partners — K&L Jinro and Premier Wine & Spirits (PWSI).Through the partnerships, its soju products are now available at 7-Eleven and Uncle John's convenience stores, Puregold supermarkets and K&R membership-only stores nationwide.Securing sales networks is essential for global beverage companies in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,107 islands with a population of 119 million."During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Filipinos became familiar with the Jinro brand through scenes in Korean dramas where characters drink soju with[grilled pork belly]," said Kang Jung-hee, CEO of K&L Jinro."Today, even consumers in remote areas without access to major retailers are ordering Jinro soju via bus delivery services," she added.K&L Jinro operates five logistics centers with a total area of 5,000 square meters, exclusively handling Hitejinro's soju products.The partnership with PWSI has also played a key role in deepening market penetration, as PWSI's parent company, Cosco Group, is a major conglomerate with operations in grocery retail, real estate, banking and liquor distribution.PWSI delivers Jinro soju to 4,400 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide, as well as 700 Puregold supermarkets and 31 K&R stores. Puregold and K&R are also part of the Cosco Group."Growing local appetite for soju will accelerate Hitejinro's goal to cement its leading presence in the Philippines and use it as a strategic base for entering other Southeast Asian markets," Kim said.The Philippines ranked eighth globally in per capita alcohol consumption in 2024, following Japan, according to the World Health Organization.Market intelligence firm GourmetPro valued the Philippine spirits market at over $10 billion in 2024, with an expected annual growth rate of 3.4 percent over the next five years."The market's robust size reflects strong demand across spirit categories, supported by economic recovery, rising disposable incomes and growing interest in premium and imported brands," said Robin Derick Co Chua, managing director of PWSI.Nearly 62 percent of the Philippine population is of legal drinking age — 18 years and older — he said, adding that the cheapest bottle of Jinro soju sells for about $2 in the country.While local soju brands, such as So Nice and Chingu Soju, are available, they typically offer only fruit-flavored versions and are generally viewed as less competitive in quality and variety compared to Hitejinro.Hitejinro, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, began its global soju expansion in 2016.It exports soju and beer products to 80 countries, with 17 of them regarded as strategic markets that include Japan, China, the United States, Vietnam and the Philippines.The company earns about 10 percent of its total sales from outbound shipments of beer, soju and other liquors. Soju accounts for 85 percent of its exports.All soju products are currently produced in Korea, though the company is building its first overseas plant in Vietnam.Internationally, Hitejinro markets soju under the Jinro brand. In Korea, both the Chamisul and Jinro brands are available. Its beer brands — Hite and Terra — are also sold globally.The global soju market is expected to grow from 4.2 trillion won ($3.08 billion) in 2024 to 5.6 trillion won by 2030, according to Exactitude Consultancy.Yonhap