Hyundai, Kia's European sales slip 1.8% on year in April

Combined vehicle sales of Korea's leading automaker, Hyundai Motor, and its affiliate, Kia, in Europe fell 1.8 percent from a year earlier in April, industry data showed Tuesday.According to the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 89,890 units in Europe last month.ACEA data showed Hyundai Motor's sales slid 3.3 percent on year to 45,227 units, while those of Kia dropped 0.2 percent to 44,663 units.The Korean automakers sold 357,201 units combined in Europe during the January-April period, down 3.4 percent from the same period last year.The combined market share of Hyundai and Kia in Europe during the first four months of the year was tallied at 8 percent, down 0.3 percentage points from last year.YONHAP