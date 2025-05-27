Hyundai Steel holds 'Customers Day' at World Rally Championship in Portugal
Published: 27 May. 2025, 15:27
Hyundai Steel recently held a “Customers Day” meeting while watching the World Rally Championship Portugal Rally with major European clients.
During the event, Hyundai Steel explained its technological capabilities and overall business operations during the meeting, the company announced Tuesday.
Hyundai Steel presented its clients with an overview of its automotive steel sheet production technology, its electric arc furnace project in the United States, the current status of its hybrid electric arc furnace–blast furnace process and performance assessments of its carbon-reducing products.
“We plan to establish a system that can swiftly respond to rapidly changing regulations around the world, provide customized technical solutions to clients and strengthen collaboration with global partners,” said Hyundai Steel.
A Hyundai Steel representative also said that the event was an opportunity to “showcase global technological competitiveness and to strengthen partnership with European clients,” adding that the company will “continue to expand our points of contact with clients in key global markets and actively promote our technological capabilities and business strength.”
Since 2015, Hyundai Steel has sponsored Hyundai Motorsport to raise brand awareness through global rally competitions. Starting in 2026, the company expects to further broaden its connections with global potential customers through its Genesis’ participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
