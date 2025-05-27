 Jeju Air, T'way Air, Korean Air fined total of 3.54 billion won for safety violations
Published: 27 May. 2025, 11:21 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 12:54
Jeju Air, T'way Air and Korean Air airplanes are seen at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 7. [YONHAP]

The government imposed a total of 3.54 billion won ($2.59 million) in fines on three airlines — Jeju Air, T’way Air and Korean Air — for violations of the Aviation Safety Act, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Tuesday.
 
In addition, eight aviation maintenance engineers have had their licenses suspended.
 

This decision was finalized after an administrative penalty review committee meeting held from April 8 to 9, followed by notification, public comment and hearing procedures.
 
Jeju Air failed to conduct required pre- and post-flight checks on two B737-800 aircraft within a stipulated 48-hour period, according to review data.
 
The airline also failed to follow proper troubleshooting procedures outlined in a manual when an engine malfunction occurred, leading to repeated defects.  
 
Accordingly, a total of 800 million won in fines, as well as a 30-day suspension for one maintenance technician and a 15-day suspension for two maintenance technicians, were imposed.
 
T’way Air was found to have inspected engine exhaust outlet cracks on three aircraft using its own arbitrary intervals instead of the manufacturer’s standard of seven days.  
 
Acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho inspects aircraft at Jeju International Airport in Jeju on May 14. [NEWS1]

It also violated maintenance manuals during hydraulic system maintenance by failing to replace filters, reusing hydraulic filters and omitting hydraulic fluid composition tests.  
 
Moreover, when defects were rediscovered after an airworthiness check, the airline was found to have deleted or altered the original maintenance records. As a result, T’way Air faces a fine of 2.61 billion won. Three maintenance engineers have been suspended — one for 45 days, one for 30 days and one for 15 days.
 
Korean Air was fined 133 million won for improper maintenance during flap system work, where equipment was installed on temporary securing components without following standard procedures. Two maintenance engineers have received 15-day suspensions.
 
“We will impose strict penalties for any legal violations that may compromise aviation safety to prevent recurrence,” the ministry said. “We will continue to strengthen oversight across all maintenance and operational sectors to ensure that airlines prioritize investments in aviation safety.”
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
