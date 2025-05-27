Korea, Japan stress necessity of cooperation amid instability at 57th Business Conference
Published: 27 May. 2025, 17:46 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 19:15
To mark the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan, business leaders from both nations gathered in Seoul on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen economic cooperation.
Calls to expand bilateral collaboration and economic exchanges are growing amid an increasingly unstable trade environment.
Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea-Japan Economic Association co-hosted the 57th Korea-Japan Business Conference at the Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, along with the Japan-Korea Economic Association and the Japan-Korea Industrial Technology Cooperation Foundation.
The conference brought together around 300 participants from the business and governmental sectors of both countries.
Kim Yoon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association and chairman of Samyang Holdings, emphasized during the opening ceremony, “Strengthening economic cooperation between Korea and Japan is not a matter of choice but a vital task for survival.”
“Appropriate responses are urgently needed to cope with the unstable raw material supply chains and global tariff wars sparked by conflicts across the world,” he said, stressing that “in addition to core sectors like semiconductors, automobiles, steel and chemicals, the two countries must engage in constructive competition and cooperation in emerging fields such as AI, information technology and pharmaceuticals.”
Aso Yutaka, vice chairman of the Japan-Korea Economic Association and chairman of Aso Cement, said, “The more difficult the geopolitical situation becomes for both countries, the more we must rely on cooperation to overcome it.” He added, “Korean and Japanese business leaders have already achieved global success through collaboration, and we need to expand these efforts even further.”
The two-day event runs through Wednesday. On the second day, participants will present plans for bilateral cooperation in a wide range of industries, including hydrogen energy, tourism, biotechnology and health care and startups, under the broader topic of future Korea-Japan economic relations. The event will conclude with the adoption of a new Korea-Japan Partnership Joint Statement summarizing the outcomes of the discussions.
Korea’s delegation included Kim Yoon, Korea International Trade Association Chairman Yoon Jin-sik and Vice Chairman Lee In-ho. From Japan, Aso, Asahi Group Holdings Chairman Koji Akiyoshi and Japan-Korea Economic Association adviser Kazuo Korenaga attended. The opening remarks were delivered by Jeong In-kyo, deputy minister for trade negotiations at Korea’s Trade Ministry, and Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima.
Launched in 1969, the Korea-Japan Business Conference is the leading private-sector economic meeting between the two countries. It has been held annually without interruption, continuing online during the Covid-19 pandemic, with hosting duties alternating each year.
BY NOH YU-RIM
