 LG signs MOU with Seoul National University research center on Marine Glass technology
Published: 27 May. 2025, 12:59
Kim Jong-seong, left, head of the Blue Carbon Research Center at Seoul National University and Kim Young-seok, head of LG Electronics' HS Functional Materials Business Division, pose for a commemorative photo during a blue carbook cooperation MOU signing event at Bexco in Busan on May 26. [LG]

LG Electronics signed a partnership with Seoul National University's Blue Carbon Research Center to jointly work for the commercialization of the company's so-called Marine Glass to help seaweed and microalgae survive environmental pollution.
  
LG Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding with the Blue Carbon Research Center at Seoul National University on Monday to collaborate on technologies that will foster the growth of the blue carbon industry in Korea and overseas.
 
Blue carbon refers to carbon absorbed and stored by marine and coastal ecosystems. These environments are gaining attention as a potential solution to global warming, as they absorb carbon faster and store more of it compared to land ecosystems.
 

Related Article

   
Marine Glass is a functional glass material developed by LG Electronics that helps seaweed and microalgae grow by dissolving in water and releasing mineral ions. The mineral ions act as nutrients for seaweed and microalgae, helping to restore underwater forests that have been damaged by pollution and overfishing. 
 
The company says the technology may also contribute to marine ecosystem recovery and carbon reduction.
 
The Korea Fisheries Resources Agency creates and manages marine forests through local governments to mitigate and prevent the spread of marine desertification as part of its efforts to address the climate crisis and achieve carbon neutrality. [THE KOREA FISHERIES RESOURCES AGENCY]

LG Electronics is also looking to expand its use of Marine Glass through partnerships in other industries. 
 
Microalgae, which grow in marine environments, are already used as ingredients in pharmaceuticals and health supplements and can also be processed into biomass, which serves as a renewable energy source.
  
“This agreement is a first step toward demonstrating the technological value of Marine Glass and exploring its potential applications,” said Baek Seung-tae, executive vice president of LG Electronics' Kitchen Solution Business Division. “We will continue to develop new functional glass materials to enhance our business competitiveness.”

