 The beauty outside: Korea posts cosmetics export record
The beauty outside: Korea posts cosmetics export record

Published: 27 May. 2025, 19:17 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 19:44
 
A tourist shops for skincare at a cosmetics store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on May 27, the day Korea reported record-breaking figures for both cosmetic production and exports. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the country’s cosmetics output in 2024 reached 17.5 trillion won ($12.8 billion), a 20.9 percent jump from the previous year. Exports also surged 20.3 percent to $10.2 billion.[YONHAP] 
