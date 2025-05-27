The beauty outside: Korea posts cosmetics export record

A tourist shops for skincare at a cosmetics store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on May 27, the day Korea reported record-breaking figures for both cosmetic production and exports. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the country’s cosmetics output in 2024 reached 17.5 trillion won ($12.8 billion), a 20.9 percent jump from the previous year. Exports also surged 20.3 percent to $10.2 billion.[YONHAP]