Yangwon Lavender to open Healing Garden to group visits in June, July
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:33
- LIM JEONG-WON
Yangwon Lavender, located in Uljin, North Gyeongsang, will open its Healing Garden to group visitors from June through July, the lavender farm announced Tuesday.
Lavender farms have been gaining traction as a popular tourist destination in recent years in Korea.
The garden, situated at an elevation of 400 meters (1,312 feet), offers natural therapeutic experiences through the scent of lavender, attracting visitors every summer, according to Yangwon Lavender.
The Healing Garden is located near Yangwon Station, a stop along the scenic Baekdudaegan Valley Train, making it a convenient spot for visitors. Visitors can reach the garden from Yangwon Station within three minutes.
Originally created as a private garden to support a family member battling cancer, Yangwon Lavender has evolved into a full-fledged destination, especially after the nearby Geumgang pine forest was designated Korea’s seventh Important Agricultural Heritage.
This year, Yangwon Lavender is launching programs such as “Lavender Healing Day” for cancer patients and groups seeking wellness.
“This summer, we’re operating the garden more openly to provide a true healing space for those seeking comfort for body and mind,” said a Yangwon Lavender spokesperson on Tuesday. “Due to the difficulty in managing individual visits, access is limited to group retreats.”
Visitors can sign up for camping, lavender picking and dry-flower making programs on the Yangwon Lavender website.
Other lavender gardens across the country are also preparing for summer openings. The “Mureung Byeol Yuchunji” Lavender Garden along the East Sea coast will operate from mid-June to mid-July.
Additional attractions include the Hani Lavender Farm in Goseong, Gangwon, which unveils sweeping lavender fields from mid-June, and the Herbnara Farm in Pyeongchang, which features both an indoor European-style herb hall and an outdoor lavender garden ideal for families. Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, is gaining popularity as a multipurpose healing space with lavender photo zones and aromatherapy workshops.
