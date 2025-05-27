Mission: Still possible? Tom Cruise’s relentless pursuit of the impossible (KOR)

In the world of espionage thrillers, few images are as iconic as that of a secret agent peeling off a rubber mask to reveal a different identity. “Mission: Impossible” (1996) has turned this trope into a cinematic ritual, alongside self-destructing messages and gravity-defying stunts. Though reminiscent of the absurdity found in Korean dramas wherein a mole or wig serves as a full disguise, the franchise leans into these elements with a blend of earnestness and self-awareness.But to reduce the films to masks and gadgets would be to overlook their core appeal: the relentless physicality of Tom Cruise. Now in his sixties, Cruise continues to perform high-risk stunts that blur the line between action cinema and documentary-grade realism. In the eighth installment, titled “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” Cruise once again takes center stage in a series of elaborate set pieces shot for maximum impact on large-format screens.If the seventh film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (2023), featured motorcycle cliff jumps, the sequel ups the ante with sequences involving submarines and light aircraft. Watching Cruise push his body to its limits raises questions about not only production logistics, but also endurance itself. His commitment infuses the screen with a kind of visceral suspense rarely achieved by computer-generated spectacles.The latest villain is not a person but a digital force — an artificial intelligence (AI) with the power to manipulate global systems and push the world toward nuclear conflict. In response, the film returns to analog tools and raw physical action, emphasizing the tactile over the virtual. That thematic contrast feels particularly timely in an era where even blockbuster cinema is increasingly shaped by AI and digital effects.It has been two years since the release of “Dead Reckoning Part One,” and, at the time, the eighth film was expected to be the final chapter. That assumption now seems premature. Though the film contains retrospective nods to the franchise’s 30-year history — including echoes of the iconic wire-hanging scene from the original “Mission: Impossible” (1996) — there has been no official confirmation that this will be the end.In Hollywood, profitable franchises rarely die. Unless the film dramatically underperforms, it is hard to imagine that Paramount or Cruise would walk away. Still, the question lingers: Can this series continue without sacrificing its defining trait — Cruise’s real, bruising, high-stakes physicality?If AI begins to replace the actor’s body, does the thrill diminish? That question may explain why the film’s 170-minute runtime feels weighty, not just in pacing, but in implication. A computer-generated version of Cruise might offer spectacle, but would audiences show up for it?For now, “Mission: Impossible” remains a franchise driven by sweat, risk and a palpable sense of danger. Whether that mission continues — or ends on Cruise’s own terms — remains its greatest cliff-hanger.주인공이 얼굴에 점 하나를 찍고 다른 사람이 된 척하는 한국 드라마도 있었지만, ‘미션 임파서블’ 시리즈의 분장술 역시 기가 막힌다. 다른 사람 얼굴을 본뜬 고무 가면 같은 걸 뒤집어쓰면 완벽한 변신. 어떻게 이런 일이 가능한지 이제는 묻지도, 따지지도 않는다. 가면을 얼굴에서 뜯어내며 정체를 드러내는 장면도 필수. ‘5초 뒤 자동 폭파할 것’이란 비밀 지령과 함께 이 시리즈의 친근한 특징이다. 덕분에 종종 유머를 섞어 변주되기도 한다.이 정도로만 소개하면 크게 서운하다. 비밀 요원 에단 헌트의 액션, 다시 말해 주연 배우 톰 크루즈가 직접 소화하는 것으로 알려진 고난도 액션이야말로 30년 세월 동안 이 시리즈의 가장 큰 특징이 됐다. 시리즈 8편인 신작 ‘미션 임파서블: 파이널 레코닝’ 역시 공들인 액션 시퀀스를 대형 스크린 가득 펼쳐 보인다.이번에 상대할 최종 적수는 디지털 세상을 장악하며 세계를 핵전쟁에 몰아넣으려 하는 중. 이를 저지하기 위해 아날로그 방식과 맨몸이 더욱 부각된다. 앞서 7편에서 하늘을 날다시피 한 오토바이 점프에 이어 8편의 잠수함이나 경비행기에서 펼쳐지는 액션을 보고 있으면, 어떻게 이런 장면을 찍었을까 하는 궁금증은 경외감으로 바뀐다. 알다시피 톰 크루즈는 환갑을 훌쩍 넘긴 1962년생. 몸을 가누는 것조차 어려울 듯한 극 중 상황에서 고통을 감내하며 촬영했을 생생한 액션을 보고 있으면 영화가 의도한 스릴 이상의 긴장, 때로는 두려움까지 맛보게 된다. 그럴 때는 오락이 아니라 다큐를 보는 것 같기도 하다.‘미션 임파서블: 데드 레코닝 파트 원’이란 이름의 7편이 개봉한 건 2년 전. 당시에는 7편과 함께 2부작으로 이어지는 8편이 톰 크루즈의 마지막 ‘미션 임파서블’이 될 줄 알았다.이번 영화는 시리즈의 지난 30년을 되새기는 성격도 충분하다. 특히 1996년 1편에서 공중에 매달려 손에 땀을 쥐게 한 액션 장면의 후일담처럼 연결되는 설정은 퍽 재미있다. 그럼에도 이번이 시리즈의 마지막이라는 공식 언급은 찾아보기 힘들다.사실 흥행에 실패하면 모를까, 흥행작의 속편을 더는 만들지 않는 것은 할리우드에서 좀체 보기 힘든 선택. 그래서 더 궁금하다. 톰 크루즈는 ‘미션 임파서블’ 시리즈를 여기서 마무리할 수 있을까. 혹은 고통과 도전을 감내하며 시리즈를 이어갈까. 그러기 위해 컴퓨터 그래픽, 아니 인공지능의 도움이라도 받게 될까. 그렇다면 톰 크루즈의 진짜배기 액션이라는 이 시리즈의 가장 큰 특징은 어떻게 될까. 뜬금없는 생각이 이어지는 걸 보면 2시간 50분의 상영 시간이 짧지는 않았나 보다. 하긴, 인공지능으로 만든 액션이라면 굳이 극장에 보러 가지는 않았을 것 같지만.