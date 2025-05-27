U.S. troop cut report lingers as Korea faces need for tailored strategy with Trump (KOR)

Despite denials from both the Korean and U.S. defense ministries, the ripple effects from a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Washington is reviewing a reduction in U.S. Forces Korea have not faded. Speaking at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 24, President Donald Trump reinforced his “America First” message, declaring that “the days of the United States defending every country are over.”Although Trump added that the United States would use force when its own security or that of its allies is threatened, he made clear that military commitments will depend on U.S. interests. This position is not new. An earlier interim National Defense Strategy under the Trump administration stated that “allies must take primary responsibility for their own security.”Speculation has also grown that Washington is considering repositioning U.S. forces in Korea to strengthen its posture against China. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, stated on May 15 that his army's presence on the peninsula is now oriented not only toward deterring North Korea but also toward countering Chinese influence in the region.These developments suggest that Washington is reshaping the U.S.-Korea alliance away from a traditional framework rooted in shared democratic values. Trump’s past remarks comparing Korea to an “ATM” foreshadow a transactional approach to military cooperation. Once Korea’s new administration takes office, it is likely to face immediate demands for increased burden-sharing and defense commitments.Against this backdrop, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled his four-point foreign and security policy platform on Tuesday. His pledges include pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests, expanding Seoul's global standing through Group of 7-plus engagement and public diplomacy, strengthening defense capabilities and pursuing a denuclearized, peaceful Korean Peninsula.Lee emphasized restoring trust in the U.S.-Korea alliance and evolving it into a forward-looking strategic partnership. In a region marked by intensifying great-power rivalry, particularly between the United States and China, reinforcing the alliance is not optional — it is essential. People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo echoed that view, writing on social media that a strong U.S.-Korea alliance is “a central pillar for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.”Still, both candidates’ foreign policy statements remain broad and abstract. While it is understandable not to reveal negotiation strategies during a campaign, foreign policy cannot operate in a vacuum. Expecting the United States, especially under Trump, to respond favorably to general principles is unrealistic.With no transition committee expected, Korea’s next administration will face immediate exposure to global power dynamics. Strengthening the alliance will require more than textbook rhetoric. It demands strategic, tailored engagement that protects Korean interests while aligning with the Trump administration’s priorities.월스트리트저널의 ‘주한미군 감축 검토’ 보도에 대해 한·미 국방부가 부인했지만 그 파장이 가시지 않고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 지난 24일(현지시간) 미국의 육군사관학교인 웨스트포인트 졸업식에서 “미국이 모든 나라를 방어하는 날은 끝났다. 미국을 우선해야 한다”고 밝혔다. 트럼프가 “미국이나 동맹이 위협받으면 주저하지 않고 무력을 사용하겠다”고는 했지만, 미국의 이익에 부합해야 동맹이 작동할 수 있다는 뜻을 분명히 밝힌 것이다.앞서 트럼프 행정부는 “동맹국의 안보는 스스로 책임져야 한다”(임시 국가방어전략지침)고 했다. 미국이 중국 견제를 위해 주한미군의 차출을 검토하고 있다는 관측도 무시하기 힘들다. 제이비어 브런슨 주한미군사령관도 지난 15일 주한미군 주둔의 초점이 북한 격퇴뿐 아니라 중국 견제에도 맞춰져 있다고 밝혔다. 미국은 이미 혈맹과 민주주의의 가치 공유를 바탕으로 한 전통적 한·미 동맹의 성격을 바꾸려 하고 있다. 무엇보다 트럼프는 한국을 ‘현금인출기’로 칭하며 한·미 군사협력 분야에도 계산기를 들이대겠다고 예고했다. 한국에 새로운 정부가 출범하면 미국은 즉각 청구서를 내놓고 파상공세를 펼 가능성이 크다. 전통적이고 강고한 한·미 동맹을 희망하는 한국과 트럼프 행정부의 시각이 동상이몽일 수 있는 것이다.그런 가운데 이재명 더불어민주당 대선후보가 어제 외교안보 4대 공약을 발표했다. 국익 중심의 실용외교와 주요 7개국 플러스(G7+) 진입, 첨단 강군 육성, 긴장 완화와 비핵평화로 공존하는 한반도 추구 등이다. 특히 이 후보는 훼손된 한·미 동맹의 신뢰 기반을 복원하고, 미래형 포괄적 전략 동맹으로 발전시키겠다고 강조했다. 미국과 중국, 러시아 등 강대국에 끼인 한국으로선 안보와 경제 분야에서 한·미 동맹은 선택이 아닌 필수다. 김문수 국민의힘 후보가 자신의 사회관계망서비스(SNS)에 “강력한 한·미 동맹은 한반도는 물론 인도·태평양 지역의 평화와 번영을 뒷받침하는 핵심 축”이라고 밝힌 것 역시 같은 이유다.그러나 이런 후보들의 외교·안보 구상이 지나치게 원론적이며 추상적이라는 느낌을 지울 수 없다. 물론 우리의 카드를 미리 꺼낼 필요는 없지만, 외교는 상대가 있는 법이다. 세계 질서 재편을 통해 자국 우선주의를 관철하려는 미국이 우리 입장에 무조건 호응하기를 기대하는 건 무리다. 더구나 다음 정부는 정권 인수위원회 없이 곧바로 냉혹한 국제질서에 맞닥뜨려야 한다. 진정한 한·미 동맹 강화를 위해선 원론적이고 백화점식의 공약으론 부족하다. 트럼프 행정부와 공통분모를 넓히면서 우리 이익을 확보하는 스마트한 맞춤형 공약과 정책을 고민해야 한다.