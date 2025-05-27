 82Major to begin North American tour in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

82Major to begin North American tour in June

Published: 27 May. 2025, 09:29
Boy band 82Major [GREAT M ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band 82Major [GREAT M ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band 82Major will kick off its North American tour next month, the band's agency Great M Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The band's "82 Syndrome" tour will take place from June 11 to July 19 with performances in Washington, New York, Boston and Los Angeles, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
Details of the tour will be revealed through the band's official social media accounts, the agency said.
 
The band released its third EP "Silence Syndrome" on April 14. The release saw double figures in the first week of sales, according to the agency.
 
82Major is set to hold its fourth concert in Seoul on June 6.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags 82Major Great M Entertainment

More in K-pop

82Major to begin North American tour in June

Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

KickFlip's second EP brings 'minty, explosive energy' in time for summer

KickFlip anything but frozen with EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' — in pictures

Tomorrow X Together wraps up 'Act: Promise' world tour

Related Stories

82Major wants to show how a K-pop boy band does 'real hip-hop' in new EP 'X-82'

New boy band 82Major to launch this year

Great M Entertainment to launch first boy band in October

Rookie boy band 82Major to embark on first world tour in latter half of 2024

[SHOWCASE] 82Major hopes to represent Korea following debut with single 'ON'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)