82Major to begin North American tour in June
Published: 27 May. 2025, 09:29
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band 82Major will kick off its North American tour next month, the band's agency Great M Entertainment said Tuesday.
The band's "82 Syndrome" tour will take place from June 11 to July 19 with performances in Washington, New York, Boston and Los Angeles, according to the agency.
Details of the tour will be revealed through the band's official social media accounts, the agency said.
The band released its third EP "Silence Syndrome" on April 14. The release saw double figures in the first week of sales, according to the agency.
82Major is set to hold its fourth concert in Seoul on June 6.
