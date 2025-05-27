Tomorrow X Together wraps up 'Act: Promise' world tour

KickFlip anything but frozen with EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' — in pictures

KickFlip's second EP brings 'minty, explosive energy' in time for summer

Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

82Major to begin North American tour in June

Related Stories

82Major wants to show how a K-pop boy band does 'real hip-hop' in new EP 'X-82'

New boy band 82Major to launch this year

Great M Entertainment to launch first boy band in October

Rookie boy band 82Major to embark on first world tour in latter half of 2024

[SHOWCASE] 82Major hopes to represent Korea following debut with single 'ON'