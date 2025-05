BTOB's Yook Sung-jae to hold solo concert 'The Blue Journey'

Yook Sung-jae of boy band BTOB will hold a solo concert, “The Blue Journey,” at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on June 21 and 22, straight after releasing his single “All About Blue” on June 19, his agency I Will Media announced Tuesday.The fan club ticket presale starts at 8 p.m. on June 2, with general ticket sales opening at 8 p.m. on June 4 via Interpark.It’s Yook’s first album in a year since the EP “Exhibition: Look Closely” (2024), with the lead track “Be Somebody.” Yook also released the single “Lie” earlier this month.Yook debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012. The group — consisting of members Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Lim Hyun-sik, Peniel and Yook — is best known for songs like “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018).He has also featured in multiple dramas, including SBS’s “The Haunted Palace.”BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]