 BTOB's Yook Sung-jae to hold solo concert 'The Blue Journey'
Published: 27 May. 2025, 15:34
Yook Sung-jae poses during a press conference for the SBS period drama series ″The Haunted Palace″ in western Seoul on April 17. [NEWS1]

Yook Sung-jae of boy band BTOB will hold a solo concert, “The Blue Journey,” at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on June 21 and 22, straight after releasing his single “All About Blue” on June 19, his agency I Will Media announced Tuesday.
 
The fan club ticket presale starts at 8 p.m. on June 2, with general ticket sales opening at 8 p.m. on June 4 via Interpark.
 
It’s Yook’s first album in a year since the EP “Exhibition: Look Closely” (2024), with the lead track “Be Somebody.” Yook also released the single “Lie” earlier this month.
 

Yook debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012. The group — consisting of members Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Lim Hyun-sik, Peniel and Yook — is best known for songs like “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018).
 
He has also featured in multiple dramas, including SBS’s “The Haunted Palace.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
