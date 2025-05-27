Blackpink adds 13 shows in Asia for upcoming 'Deadline' world tour
Published: 27 May. 2025, 15:55
- KIM JU-YEON
Blackpink is taking its long-awaited world tour to even more fans across Asia, adding 13 new shows in six regions to its upcoming “Deadline” tour, YG Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
The girl group will now make additional stops in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Hong Kong between October and next January, following the initial legs of the tour in Korea, North America, Europe and Japan.
The tour opens with back-to-back concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6. From there, the girls will perform in major cities including New York, Paris, London and Tokyo before heading to East and Southeast Asia in the fall.
According to the updated schedule, Blackpink will perform in Kaohsiung and Bangkok in October, followed by Jakarta, Bulacan and Singapore in November. The tour will conclude in January 2025 with a stop in Hong Kong. In total, “Deadline” now includes 31 shows across 16 cities.
“Deadline” is Blackpink's first global tour as a complete unit since 2022.
The group, known for smash hits like “How You Like That” (2020) and “Shut Down” (2022), also recently announced it will put out new music in after more than two years since the release of its first full-length album “Born Pink” in September 2022.
Members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé have been active as solo artists during the group's hiatus, breaking Billboard records and headlining major music festivals.
“The artists and production staff are fully dedicated and immersed in preparing for the concert to deliver an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moment — just like how the title, 'Deadline,' suggests,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.
“It will truly showcase the pinnacle of a Blackpink performance.”
