 Blackpink adds 13 shows in Asia for upcoming 'Deadline' world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink adds 13 shows in Asia for upcoming 'Deadline' world tour

Published: 27 May. 2025, 15:55
Girl group Blackpink pose for a photo at a media event for the concert movie ″Blackpink: World Tour - Born Pink″ (2024) in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 10, 2024. [NEWS1]

Girl group Blackpink pose for a photo at a media event for the concert movie ″Blackpink: World Tour - Born Pink″ (2024) in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 10, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Blackpink is taking its long-awaited world tour to even more fans across Asia, adding 13 new shows in six regions to its upcoming “Deadline” tour, YG Entertainment announced on Tuesday. 
 
The girl group will now make additional stops in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Hong Kong between October and next January, following the initial legs of the tour in Korea, North America, Europe and Japan.
 

Related Article

 
The tour opens with back-to-back concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6. From there, the girls will perform in major cities including New York, Paris, London and Tokyo before heading to East and Southeast Asia in the fall.
 
According to the updated schedule, Blackpink will perform in Kaohsiung and Bangkok in October, followed by Jakarta, Bulacan and Singapore in November. The tour will conclude in January 2025 with a stop in Hong Kong. In total, “Deadline” now includes 31 shows across 16 cities. 
 
Schedule for Blackpink's "Deadline" world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Schedule for Blackpink's "Deadline" world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“Deadline” is Blackpink's first global tour as a complete unit since 2022. 
 
The group, known for smash hits like “How You Like That” (2020) and “Shut Down” (2022), also recently announced it will put out new music in after more than two years since the release of its first full-length album “Born Pink” in September 2022.
 
Members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé have been active as solo artists during the group's hiatus, breaking Billboard records and headlining major music festivals.
 
“The artists and production staff are fully dedicated and immersed in preparing for the concert to deliver an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moment — just like how the title, 'Deadline,' suggests,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.
 
“It will truly showcase the pinnacle of a Blackpink performance.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Blackpink YG Entertainment Deadline tour

More in K-pop

'World of Street Woman Fighter' takes the battle global

G-Dragon draws 80,000 fans in Japan on 'Übermensch' world tour

Blackpink adds 13 shows in Asia for upcoming 'Deadline' world tour

BTOB's Yook Sung-jae to hold solo concert 'The Blue Journey'

K-pop boy band TWS to throw first pitch, perform at Japanese baseball game

Related Stories

YG downplays criticism of nurse's uniform in Blackpink music video

Blackpink renews contract with YG Entertainment

Blackpink officially announces 2025 world tour

More Blackpink in some areas: Group adds concerts to North American, Europe tour

Blackpink's performance video of 'Pretty Savage' surpasses 100 million views
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)