 G-Dragon draws 80,000 fans in Japan on 'Übermensch' world tour
G-Dragon draws 80,000 fans in Japan on 'Übermensch' world tour

Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:03
Singer G-Dragon performs during his 'Übermensch' world tour at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on May 25. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon performs during his 'Übermensch' world tour at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on May 25. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer G-Dragon held concerts on Sunday and Monday at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, performing in front of a total of 80,000 fans as a part of his third world tour, “Übermensch.”
 
Following performances in Japan and the Philippines, G-Dragon will continue the tour with a three-day concert in Macau starting June 7. The singer is also set to perform in nine Asian cities, including Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Jakarta in Indonesia, Hong Kong and Bangkok, as well as two Australian cities, Sydney and Melbourne. 
 

His agency, Galaxy Corporation, said additional tour dates and locations will be announced later.
 
The world tour drew attention for its artistic portrayal of “Übermensch,” a concept by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, using a three-act storytelling structure that represents the transformation into a superhuman.
 
Singer G-Dragon performs for his world tour ″Ubermensch″ at Kyocera Dome Tokyo, Japan, on May 25. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon performs for his world tour ″Ubermensch″ at Kyocera Dome Tokyo, Japan, on May 25. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
The stages incorporated various technologies, including AI, butterfly-shaped lasers and band performances. G-Dragon performed songs such as “Today” (2013), “Too Bad” (2025) and his group BigBang’s “Heaven” (2008).
 
Japanese avant-garde fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto created a custom leather jacket for the event featuring G-Dragon’s portrait and daisy motifs. Takashi Murakami, a contemporary pop artist in Japan, also celebrated the concert by sending a daisy-shaped wreath.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
