 Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release
Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

Published: 27 May. 2025, 09:17
Girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group i-dle's eighth EP "We are" sold 1.06 million copies within a week of release, making it the fourth consecutive album for the band to hit the million-seller threshold.
 
The first-week sales of "We are" came in at 1,063,526 as of Monday, according to market tracker Hanteo Chart.
 

Previously, the girl group had sold over a million copies of "I feel" (2023), "Two" (2024) and "I Sway" (2024) within a week. "We are" also recorded the highest first-week sales for an album released by a K-pop girl group in 2025, according to i-dle's agency Cube Entertainment.
 
"We are" was released last Monday as the girl group's first new album in 10 months with lead track "Good Thing."
 
“We are" was i-dle’s first new release since the members renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment last December.
 
The group also recently rebranded itself.
 
The quintet, initially named (G)I-DLE, officially dropped the “G” from its name to “reestablish the group’s identity in that it can’t be defined by any gender,” according to Cube Entertainment’s release on May 2.
 
The "G" in the previous name was read as "girl" in the band's Korean name.
 
The quintet is set to perform at the ASEA 2025 event on Thursday in Yokohama in Japan.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
