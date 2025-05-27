 Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' hits No. 1 on Spotify's daily global chart
Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' hits No. 1 on Spotify's daily global chart

Published: 27 May. 2025, 19:55
Jin of BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Jin of K-pop superstars BTS has topped Spotify's global chart with his latest song, "Don't Say You Love Me," BigHit Music said Tuesday.
 
The song rose to the top spot of the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global chart for May 25. It had previously debuted at No. 9 on the chart upon its release on May 16.
 
"Don't Say You Love Me," the main track from the artist's second solo EP, "Echo," delves into the ironic complexities of a crumbling relationship, where — despite the evident breakdown — the lovers find themselves unable to easily let go due to their lingering affection.
 

