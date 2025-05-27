K-pop boy band TWS to throw first pitch, perform at Japanese baseball game
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:50
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band TWS will step onto the mound — and the stage — at an upcoming Japanese pro baseball game, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.
The group will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chiba Lotte Marines vs. Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks game on June 29 at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan, Pledis Entertainment said.
Before the game begins, the six-member group — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — will also perform on the field, bringing their signature “K-cheerfulness” to Japanese fans, according to Pledis Entertainment.
“We’re honored to be part of the Chiba Lotte Marines event and excited to meet local fans,” the group said through its agency.
The appearance comes ahead of the group’s official Japanese debut in July, part of a larger push to connect with the local audience through music, sports and media.
TWS will sing the opening theme for an upcoming anime “April Showers Bring May Flowers,” “Bloom (feat. Ayumu Imazu),” to be featured on their debut Japanese EP “Nice to see you again,” which drops on July 2.
TWS will also embark on their first Japan tour “2025 TWS Tour ‘24/7:With:Us’ in Japan,” beginning July 11, with 13 shows across six cities. The group is also confirmed to perform at The MusiQuest 2025 on July 6 and at Rock in Japan Festival 2025 on Sept. 15.
TWS debuted on Jan. 22, 2024, with its first EP, “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s first new boy band in nine years, following Seventeen’s debut in 2015.
Ever since its debut, TWS has become the icon of boyish pop in Korea with its hits “Plot Twist” (2024) and “If I'm S Can You Be My N?” (2024) that emphasized a youthful theme with energetic melody, cutesy lyrics and school-uniform-like costumes.
The band's latest EP “Try With Us” sold 558,720 copies within a week of release from April 21 to 27, the highest for the band yet.
