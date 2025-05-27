Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' returns with global showdown in 3rd season

Mnet's hit dance competition show "Street Woman Fighter" (2021-) featuring talented female dancers has expanded to a global scale with its new season, "World of Street Woman Fighter."Explaining the planning background for the latest and third season, producer Choi Jung-nam said she became confident in the idea of featuring foreign dancers while shooting the second season."During season two, we had survival episodes that included international dance crews. It was then that I became convinced we could dedicate a whole season to introducing them to Korean viewers," she said at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.Premiering in August in 2021, the original show immediately captured viewers' attention with its fierce competition among highly skilled female dancers who play a vital role in the K-pop industry.Through the show, participants have demonstrated dance as an independent art form in its own right, not merely a component of the K-pop music scene.The latest installment features international competition between six teams from five countries: Korea, New Zealand, the United States, Japan and Australia. According to Mnet, top-tier crews representing their nations will compete to determine the true world-class dance crew.Park Jin-young, founder and head of JYP Entertainment, joins the show as a judge, alongside Mike Song, co-founder of the renowned dance crew The Kinjaz and widely known as a "dancer's dancer." Aliya Janell, a renowned choreographer who has performed as a dancer on Beyoncé's tours, also joins as a special judge."I am involved in many aspects of the entertainment industry, but dance is what comes most naturally to me, as I started out as a backup dancer," Park said during the conference."I am so happy to be able to enjoy the program with such a talented group of dancers," he said, adding that the show's atmosphere is so "raw" and he often forgets he's even filming a show."I tried to judge purely on my instant reaction to what I saw and felt, and to minimize conscious thought," he said.The producer said translation was one of the most challenging aspects of the whole production process."Since it involves Korean, English and Japanese, translation is really taking up a lot of time," she said. "We've got a team of translators, three times the number of our production staff, helping us out.""While there may be some rough spots, we hope viewers will focus more on and anticipate the dancers' body language," she added."World of Street Woman Fighter" is set to premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Mnet.Yonhap