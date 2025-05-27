 Veteran actor Choi Jung-woo passes away at age 68
Veteran actor Choi Jung-woo passes away at age 68

Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:33
Actor Choi Jung-woo [BLESS ENT]

Veteran actor Choi Jung-woo died early Tuesday morning. He was 68. 
 
His agency Bless ENT made the announcement the same day without revealing the cause of death. 
 

Born in February 1957, Choi began his acting career in 1975 with the stage play “The Life of an Actor” (translated). He appeared in a wide range of works, from the 1996 film “Two Cops” to last year’s “Project Silence.”
 
He was also known for portraying dignified characters in dramas such as “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024), “A Place in the Sun” (2018), “Alice” (2020) and “Quiz Of God” (2010). His final work was the KBS2 drama “Who Is She,” which aired its final episode in January this year.
 
A funeral altar has been set up at Gimpo Woori Hospital. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the burial site is Suwon Yeonhwa Park.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
Korea Choi Jung-woo actor death

