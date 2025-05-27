6.3 조기대선 재외국민 투표 시작…어디서 어떻게 진행되나?
Published: 27 May. 2025, 13:25
Overseas voting for June 3 election kicks off. How does it work?
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Overseas voting for Korean nationals for the June 3 presidential election kicked off Tuesday for a six-day run, with turnout abroad often seen as a barometer of overall polling enthusiasm.
overseas voting: 재외국민 투표
barometer: 척도, 지표, 잣대
turnout: 투표율, 투표자의 수
polling enthusiasm: 투표 열기
6월3일 치러지는 대통령 선거를 앞두고 해외에 거주하는 유권자들의 재외 국민투표가 화요일(5월20일)부터 6일간 진행된다. 재외국민의 투표율은 종종 전체 투표 열기를 가늠하는 잣대로 여겨진다.
A university student in New Zealand was the first voter to cast her ballot for this snap election cycle at a polling station on Tuesday morning, according to the Korean Embassy in Wellington. She is among a total of 258,254 overseas Koreans registered to vote at 223 polling stations across 118 countries from Tuesday through Sunday, according to the National Election Commission.
snap election: 조기 대선
register: 등록하다
뉴질랜드에서 거주하는 대학생이 이번 조기 대선의 첫 투표자였다고 주뉴질랜드 한국대사관이 밝혔다. 중앙선거관리위원회에 따르면, 이번 재외국민 투표에는 118개국 223개 투표소에서 투표를 하겠다며 총 25만8254명이 등록했다.
Voting began in countries including Japan, which has 19 designated polling booths in cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Kobe and Fukuoka. There are 411,043 eligible Korean voters residing in Japan, according to the Korean Embassy in Tokyo, and some 38,600 registered to vote in the upcoming election. In China, where 25,154 voters are registered, polling stations are set up at 10 embassies and consulates general including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao.
polling station: 투표소
일본에서는 도쿄, 오사카, 고베, 후쿠오카 등지에 마련된 총 19개 투표소에서 투표가 시작됐다. 선거권을 가진 일본 거주 재외동포는 41만1043명인데, 주일 대사관에 따르면 재외국민 투표를 신청한 등록인 수는 3만8600여명이다. 중국에서 재외국민투표 등록인 수는 2만5154명이며, 대사관과 영사관을 비롯해 베이징, 상하이, 광저우, 칭다오 등에 총 10곳에 투표소가 마련됐다.
People living in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, which posted a record 16,693 registered overseas voters, also began casting ballots. There are seven voting sites in the country, including in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh. The United States has the highest number of registered overseas voters at 51,885 who can vote at a total of 37 polling stations. Polling booths are set up at nine diplomatic missions including the Korean Embassy in Washington and consulates general in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
post a record: 기록하다
동남아시아 국가 중 베트남에서는 역대 최다인 1만6693명의 재외 유권자가 등록했으며 하노이, 다낭, 호치민 등 7곳에 투표소가 마련되었다. 미국은 5만1885명으로 가장 많은 재외 유권자가 등록했으며, 주미 한국대사관과 뉴욕·로스앤젤레스 등 9개 총영사관을 포함한 총 37개의 재외투표소가 설치됐다.
Overseas voting this election includes four new countries that Korea has recently forged diplomatic ties with or established new missions in — Cuba, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Estonia. Previously, voters from these countries would have to travel to a nearby country with a polling station to cast their ballots overseas.
forge: 구축하다, 맺다
mission: 공관
이번 선거에서는 최근 외교 관계를 수립한 쿠바와 공관이 신설된 룩셈부르크, 리투아니아, 에스토니아 등 4개 국가에 재외투표소가 처음 설치됐다. 이전에는 이들 국가에 거주하는 유권자들은 주변 국가 투표소로 이동해 투표해야 했다.
Voters must present an official government-issued photo ID, such as a passport, resident registration card or driver's license. Overseas voters must also provide original documents verifying their Korean nationality, such as a permanent resident certificate or visa. The voting process includes identity verification, receiving a ballot and envelope, marking the ballot in a polling booth, sealing the paper and placing it in the ballot box.
overseas voter: 재외선거인
seal: 밀봉하다
재외투표에 참여하려면 여권이나 주민등록증 등 정부나 공공기관이 발급한 사진이 부착된 신분증을 지참해야 한다. 재외선거인은 또한 신분증 외에 비자나 영주권 증명서 등 국적 확인 서류 원본을 소지해야 한다. 투표 절차는 신분 확인 후 투표 용지와 봉투를 받은 뒤, 기표소에서 기표하고 투표 용지를 회송용 봉투에 넣고 밀봉한 상태에서 투표함에 넣는 순으로 진행된다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
