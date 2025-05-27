 Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon endorses PPP's Kim 'to block the rise of a monstrous authoritarian state'
Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon endorses PPP's Kim 'to block the rise of a monstrous authoritarian state'

Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:09
Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, senior adviser to the New Future Democratic Party, expresses his support for People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo at a news conference in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 27. [NEWS1]

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, senior adviser to the New Future Democratic Party, on Tuesday declared his support for People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, calling for joint efforts to prevent what he described as the emergence of rival party candidate Lee Jae-myung's “monster dictatorship.”
 
“Kim and I have agreed in principle to block the rise of a monstrous authoritarian state and to cooperate in laying the groundwork for a new, hopeful Seventh Republic,” Lee Nak-yon said at a hastily arranged news conference at party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday.
 

Lee Nak-yon sharply criticized Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, framing his potential victory as a serious threat to Korea’s democratic institutions.
 
“The Democratic Party chose the path of creating a monster dictatorship to erase one man’s legal risks, seizing control of the legislative, executive and judicial branches,” Lee Nak-yon said.
 
“They left no room for me to cooperate from the beginning, and I concluded that I cannot join them on this path of destroying democracy and the rule of law.”
 
Lee Nak-yon said he and Kim had reached broad agreement on reforms, including forming a coalition government, pursuing constitutional amendments to inaugurate a Seventh Republic and holding the presidential and general elections simultaneously in 2028 to address the misalignment of political terms. He also expressed support for implementing a shortened three-year presidential term.
 
Lee Nak-yon, senior advisor to the New Future Democratic Party, left, and Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate from the People Power Party [NEWS1]

“Preventing the birth of a monster dictatorship has become Korea’s most pressing challenge,” Lee Nak-yon said, characterizing the matter as “just as serious as martial law.
 
“I have done what I can to prevent this dictatorship, and Kim and I agreed to work together in our own ways toward this goal.” 
 
Lee Nak-yon acknowledged concerns about Kim’s past remarks and religious associations.
 
“There are aspects of Kim’s thinking I find hard to accept, especially his extreme views and ties to certain religious figures,” he said. “But I believe his integrity, record of service friendly to ordinary people and bold policy initiatives — like the Pyeongtaek semiconductor complex — deserve recognition.”
 
He called Kim “undeniably the most suitable candidate to stop the immediate threat of a monster dictatorship,” and added, “That is why I’ve decided to cast my vote for him.”
 
Lee Nak-yon, standing advisor to the New Future Democratic Party and former prime minister, expresses his support for People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo at a press conference in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 27. [NEWS1]

Lee Nak-yon urged voters not to abstain, warning that “this presidential election will have a decisive impact on the fate of Korea. 
 
“Even if it’s painful, we must choose the best or the next best option. If that’s not possible, we should at least avoid the worst outcome,” he said.
 
“A vote not cast,” he added, “doesn’t end with one person’s silence. It helps elect the candidate you oppose and paves the way for a nation none of us want.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
