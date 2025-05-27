 Into the polling blackout
Published: 27 May. 2025, 20:00
 
25052309-Cartoon

The publication and citation of public opinion poll results related to the 21st presidential election, scheduled for June 3, will be prohibited starting May 28 — the day before early voting begins on May 29 and 30. The restriction is intended to prevent last-minute poll results from influencing voter behavior. However, as both candidates and voters enter the so-called “blackout tunnel” of polling silence, the risk remains that fake news could mislead the electorate. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
 
