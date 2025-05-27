Judicial reform retreat must not be a tactical move
Published: 27 May. 2025, 00:00
While the withdrawal of legislation appearing to threaten judicial independence is a welcome development, public skepticism remains. Some suspect the reversal is not a principled retreat, but a strategic move to win back moderate voters as the race tightens. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the People Power Party, accused Lee of political opportunism, saying, “This is not the first time he has changed his position. I am sure he will try again if he wins.”
The Democratic Party’s judicial reform push gained momentum after the Supreme Court remanded Lee’s election law violation case with a guilty verdict implied. In response, the party intensified its criticism with Lee himself echoing that “the judiciary must be clean.” The campaign to pressure the judiciary continued until just 10 days ago, when polls began showing a narrowing gap between Lee and conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo. The Democratic Party appears to have recalibrated its stance after sensing that excessive pressure on the courts was alienating centrist voters.
The party also backed away from a special counsel bill targeting Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. The climbdown suggests that judicial independence and reform were being framed around one candidate’s political prospects. Such a posture undermines the foundations of a democratic republic. A public that expects the rule of law to function as a given cannot help but feel distrust and anxiety.
Judicial independence and public trust are pillars of a functioning democracy. Now is the time for presidential candidates to demonstrate the conviction and judgment necessary to protect the judiciary from politicization.
